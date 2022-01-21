RSK Smart Bitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $94,894.00 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36,290.14 or 0.99913289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $90.33 million and approximately $94,894.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

