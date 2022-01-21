Ruler Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00051680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00063868 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.20 or 0.06974604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,172.27 or 0.99907914 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars.

