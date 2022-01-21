Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $182.57 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $15,625.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for about $182.57 or 0.00501760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

