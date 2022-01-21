Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 1.5%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.31 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 63,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 92,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 20.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP)
Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.
