Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 14410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.
In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
About Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)
Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.