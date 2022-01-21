Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $17.00. The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 14410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 55.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,684 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter worth about $53,748,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 822,730 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

