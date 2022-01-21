Russell Edward Hallbauer Sells 5,000 Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.66, for a total value of C$13,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,907,083.68.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 5,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.58, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 100,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$267,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 200,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 9,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total transaction of C$22,410.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 10,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 11,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total transaction of C$29,370.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

TKO stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.45. The company had a trading volume of 557,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,478. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.38 and a 52 week high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$695.69 million and a P/E ratio of 22.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

