Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,403 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIM. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $64.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

