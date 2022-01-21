Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,216 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Gentherm worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gentherm by 70.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 315.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 75.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $971,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

