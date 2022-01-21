Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 51,545 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of AZEK worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,626,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.47. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $475,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock worth $3,686,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

