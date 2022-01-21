Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 7,715 Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 298.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.75% of Daily Journal worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal stock opened at $343.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.02. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $415.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $473.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

