Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Genasys worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNSS. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $834,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 186,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 22.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 51,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth bought 6,500 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNSS shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

