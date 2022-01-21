Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,861 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF opened at $51.60 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.