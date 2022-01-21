Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,791 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 632,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 162,105 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 40,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.98. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

