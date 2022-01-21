Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of ModivCare worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ModivCare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day moving average of $163.06. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

