Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 104,094 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. FMR LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,745 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,055 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $125,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,182 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

