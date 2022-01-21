Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,673 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Renewable Energy Group worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 768.8% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

