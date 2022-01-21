Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Primerica worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.70 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

