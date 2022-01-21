Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 407.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of Kura Sushi USA worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 641,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 44,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.98 million, a PE ratio of -79.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.