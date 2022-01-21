Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 237.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of QCR worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in QCR by 98,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCR stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

