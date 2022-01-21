Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of ACM Research worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $86,294,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the third quarter worth $62,438,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 67.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 361,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 321,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.79.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Benchmark raised their price target on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.