Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,225,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 184,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THM. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 612.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,955,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,529 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.85 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.61.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

