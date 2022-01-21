Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.20 Million Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,658 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Neenah worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NP. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Neenah by 3,923.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 195,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Neenah by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 759,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after buying an additional 165,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neenah by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after buying an additional 34,844 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NP stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $802.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.82 and a twelve month high of $59.06.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -387.76%.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

