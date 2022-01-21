Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

BAH stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

