Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.27 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Brady worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC stock opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brady from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Brady Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

