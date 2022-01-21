Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,623 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

AMRX stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

