Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of GoPro worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in GoPro by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $394,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GoPro by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $51,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $6,184,860. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

