Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $3.09 Million in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TPB opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.83 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.