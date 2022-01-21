Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,132,294 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Infinera worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Infinera by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.36.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.