Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 362,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 78.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 142,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.00 on Friday. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $452.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.