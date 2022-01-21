Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 155.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 33.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 33,873 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,003,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

