Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,101 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of TTEC worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 5.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

