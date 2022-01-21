Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Daqo New Energy worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 137.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 30,731 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.