Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 652.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in MasTec by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after acquiring an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

MTZ opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.18.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

