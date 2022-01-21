Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,926 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

AQN opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

