Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,988 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Owens & Minor worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 306,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,348,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

OMI stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

