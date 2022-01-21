Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 112,600 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 100,379.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 6,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

