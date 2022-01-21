Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,651 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Natera during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,568 shares of company stock worth $13,042,208. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

