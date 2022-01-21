Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 117,294 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,294 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Cactus worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHD. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 126,535.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 853,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after buying an additional 852,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 33.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 76.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,148,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,324,000 after buying an additional 496,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the second quarter worth about $14,427,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $46.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.64. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.