Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,087 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Enova International worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Enova International during the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Enova International by 128.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 17.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.