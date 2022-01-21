Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,009 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,009 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,997,000 after purchasing an additional 400,378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after purchasing an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,026,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

