Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 163,557 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.67% of Independent Bank worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Independent Bank by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. Independent Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $521.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

