Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,436 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Bancorp worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 53.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 293,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,303,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBBK opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.