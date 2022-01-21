Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,486 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,912 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $506,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in InMode during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.97. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.67. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The healthcare company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $94.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.38 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

