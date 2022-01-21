Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,285 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Korn Ferry worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.23. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

