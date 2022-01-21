Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRNO. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Terreno Realty by 2.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.62. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.97 and a twelve month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRNO shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

