Ryo Currency Price Tops $0.0325 on Exchanges (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,394.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,377.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.22 or 0.07054426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00315631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00864295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00071368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00472536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00260283 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

