SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $2.28 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $372,444.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00005938 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00056470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.41 or 0.07224265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00061823 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,397.16 or 1.00018127 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00063230 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,435,593 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,654 coins. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

