SafeBlast Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $203,487.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,687.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.35 or 0.00882308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.02 or 0.00268880 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00025032 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004160 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

