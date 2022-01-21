SafeCapital Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $8,881.37 and approximately $92.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027479 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000230 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000736 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

