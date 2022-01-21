Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 7,726 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,872.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Istar Inc. bought 7,223 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.11 per share, with a total value of $499,181.53.

On Friday, January 14th, Istar Inc. bought 7,140 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $499,871.40.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Friday, January 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.81 per share, with a total value of $499,941.22.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.75 per share, with a total value of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.51 per share, with a total value of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.45 per share, with a total value of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.94 per share, with a total value of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.82 per share, with a total value of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.57 per share, with a total value of $499,895.55.

Shares of Safehold stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.82. 210,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,507. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of -0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Safehold by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Safehold by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

